These Skydivers Went For A Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience And It Was A Disaster

Any person who is a fan of adventure sports or the Zoya Akhtar directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has wished to go skydiving at one point in their life. After all, life is more exciting with a little bit of thrill. But this video might cause you to have second thoughts about skydiving. The clip is an extreme example of how things can go wrong just when you think you will have a delightful experience. The people, in this video, had a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but not in a way you could imagine.

The clip, which is of an incident from 2013, is going viral on Twitter once again. It was shared on the micro-blogging platform on April 12 and has already amassed over a million views.

Wondering what’s so special about this clip? It shows how a group of skydivers were getting ready for their first dive when the unthinkable happened- their plane crashed into another aircraft carrying another group of skydivers. Take a look at what happened next.

The clip left Twitter users shocked, with several pointing out the absurdity of the incident. “They had the whole sky & still crashed wtf,” a user wrote.

A few said they would never go skydiving. “This is why I’m not leaving the ground,” a comment read.

“And this is why I don’t skydive,” an account commented.

Some were concerned about the safety of the pilot.

Some joked that the scene was the “best-case scenario” for a mid-air collision since the passengers were already going to jump.

A few people said that the clip did not dampen their enthusiasm for skydiving.” I will still skydive at least once before I die,” an individual promised.

According to a report in the Associated Press, the collision near Lake Superior in the United States. The planes collided 12,000 feet in the air. Luckily, none of the skydivers or pilots sustained any major injuries.

Skydiving instructor and safety advisor Mike Robinson told AP that the divers were aiming to complete their last jump of the day, when the collision happened. The planes were initially flying in formation and the jump was supposed to be a routine one.

The skydivers were able to land at the planned spot by using their parachutes to steer themselves away from the debris. The pilot of the lead plane, which broke after hitting the other aircraft, used an emergency parachute to land safely.

