Thief Tied to Truck’s Bonnet After Stealing Wheat Sacks in Punjab’s Muktsar District

Stealing usually follows strict actions being taken against the thief either by taking him to the cops or by any other legal procedures. However, the man in Punjab decided to go over and above in punishing the thief who was caught stealing wheat sacks from his truck. In the viral video, a helper to the truck’s driver could be seen taking the thief to the police station in Punjab’s Muktsar District while tying him to the truck’s bonnet.

The clip that surfaced online showed a man tied in front of the truck while another man talked about taking him to the police station. The latter could be heard telling someone that the man stole two wheat bags and was being taken to the cops. The caption of the Twitter post read, “The helper of the truck driver tied the youth in front of the truck over stealing 2 sacks of wheat in #Muktsar.”

The helper of the truck driver tied the youth in front of the truck over stealing 2 sacks of wheat in #Muktsar. pic.twitter.com/Wfy8osQyvA— Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 11, 2022

According to the locals, the incident took place on December 11 on Abohar Road in Sri Muktsar Sahib town of Punjab. The accused was handed over at the bus stand police post.

DPS Jagdish Kumar stated that they had received two videos related to the incident. In the first video, the thief was seen stealing the wheat sack from a fully-loaded moving truck while his companion followed him on the motorcycle. He dropped the sack from the truck while his companion turned his back and both of them fled from the spot.

Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab | Two videos went viral, in one a man was seen stealing sacks of wheat from a truck & in another the accused was seen tied in front of the truck by the driver & was brought to the police station. Necessary action has been initiated: Muktsar DSP (11.12) pic.twitter.com/DFQm9fEzPM— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the second video showed the thief tied to the front of the truck while another man sat beside him on their way to the police station. According to ANI, actions have been taken against the accused. “Necessary action has been initiated,” confirmed the Deputy Superintendent of Muktsar. He further added, “The man is 25 years old and is in our custody. A video has also surfaced in which he is seen stealing a wheat bag from the moving truck and running away on a motorcycle along with his associate. We will also take legal action against those too who tied him in front of the truck and paraded him in the town. They are also local residents.”

