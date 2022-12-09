Thieves Pull Off Money Heist, Drive Away With Five Luxury Cars Worth Over Rs 5.83 Crore in England

A CCTV camera from England’s Sussex county captured footage of thieves who seem to have popped straight out of a heist movie. The video shows thieves dressed in all-black driving off with a bunch of luxury cars in 60 seconds. The thieves do not waste a single moment in making away with over £700,000– over Rs 5.83 crores as of the exchange rate on the day of the robbery. From opening the gate, taking the five cars outside, and even closing the gate on the way out, the heist runs as smoothly as it can.

At the very beginning of the video, one person is seen pulling the gate open and swiftly jumping into a rare Ariel Atom open-wheeled car. A second one comes to the aid, holding the gate open while the others make their getaway. The Ariel Atom, whose starting price is pegged at £60,000, whizzes past the door first. It is followed by a £120,275 Mercedes G-Wagon. Then a Porsche Cayennes followed by a classic white and black Porsche 911 Carrera worth around £90,000 are seen zooming past. The most valuable of the lot, a Mercedes Maybach priced at £150,000, makes a run for it at the end. Even before one can finish gaping at the feat accomplished in the video, £700,000 worth of vehicles have sped off on London roads. Watch:

The Daily Mail revealed that the whirlwind affair took place on November, 11, 2022, at around 4.45am. The thieves snuck into an industrial unit on Brentwood Road in Bulphan after cutting the bolts at the front gate.

Essex Police told the media house that “officers were called to an industrial unit on Brentwood Road in Bulphan shortly after midnight on 11 November following reports of five luxury cars being stolen.”

So far, the county’s police have confirmed that they have found the Maybach. However, the other four vehicles are yet to be recovered.

The police have appealed to the public for information regarding the incident, asking people who could have witnessed the theft or potentially have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them

Read all the Latest Buzz News here