A group of thieves were arrested with the help of the camera they stole from a house. The thieves, after stealing the security device, took it to their apartment. Sounds, normal? Well, it was everything but normal. The camera was still on. The entire robbery was recorded on CCTV. Reportedly, Erica Winship, who was in charge of the property located in Milwaukee, the US, said that she watched the whole burglary play out on the security footage.

During an interaction with the WISN 12 News, Winship said, “Somebody picked up the camera and was like, ‘What is this?’ And then they bagged it." The burglars made a robbery of roughly Rs 8 lakh. Things went south when they stole a hidden camera, which was on and recorded each and every move of theirs.

“They took around $8,000 (Rs 8 lakh approx) in tools. They also took a camera, which was hidden, which they did not know would operate pretty much anywhere, so it’s operating on their dining table right now. We can see everything,” she said. Reportedly, the realtor could track everything that happened inside the burglar’s house even after the robbery took place. The real estate broker also said that she watched them consuming intoxicating substances and heard them having conversations about how they sold the robbed items.

“We’re seeing people doing drugs. We’re seeing people talk about how they sold the stuff, where the money went,” she added. Though the realtor could watch every step of the thieves, it was a tough experience for her. She couldn’t fathom how people could ever plan to destroy others’ life.

“They may or may not [know the camera is still transmitting], but I don’t think they really care. It’s really disheartening when someone works hard to rev up a house to make sure it’s occupiable and lovely for someone to live and someone just comes through and destroys that,” she continued.

The camera continued to transmit live footage from the burglars’ home for 8 days until one of them destroyed it. The police investigation is still underway.

