Think Don’t Blink: IFS Officer Shares Clip of Gorilla Caught Up in Thoughts, Users Relate

The internet is often flooded with videos of adorable animals performing amazing feats, and it is simply delightful to watch them. One similar clip has surfaced on social media recently. IFS officer Susanta Nanda has shared an adorable video of a Gorilla adorably sitting on a rock and thinking about something. The video begins with the Gorilla placing his hand one above the other and appears to be in deep thought as he is absolutely spaced out. He is then seen looking around as he fidgets with his cheeks. The caption of the video also reads, “He knows that he knows something”.

He knows that he knows something☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/P9XWJOS6xu— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 17, 2022

The video has amassed over four million views as of now. Social media users have also gone to decode what the Gorilla must be thinking about. One of the users wrote, “What I was thinking about.. what I was thinking about… forget it.. what should I think about.. what should I think about.”

What I was thinking about.. what I was thinking about… forget it.. what should I think about.. what should I think about..— Ravish Jha (@ravishjha) December 17, 2022

Another user quipped saying that maybe he was thinking about how to impress his girlfriend. “May he is thinking about how to impress his girlfriend,” the comment read.

May he is thinking about how to impress his girlfriend 🤔🤔🤔— Sreekar Reddy (@Sreekar98143963) December 17, 2022

A third user added, “Correct sir, he is thinking about the existence of them in next future."

Correct sir, he is thinking about the existence of them in next future.— Bighneswaraj pradhan (@luckyboybighna) December 17, 2022

Gorillas seem to be sociable, happy animals. Their adorable antics make people smile and can brighten anyone’s day. Earlier, a video of a gorilla happily dancing and enjoying itself in a tub went viral and people were in awe. In the particular footage that has reappeared online, he can be seen dancing passionately and splashing water in a blue bathtub. The video is considerably more enjoyable to watch because he danced to the song, Maniac. According to Time, the gorilla is named Zola and resides at the Dallas Zoo. Watch the video.

Throwback to this Gorilla in a pool dancing to Maniac.pic.twitter.com/5qRl88JeDc— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 29, 2022

The video has amassed over 22 million views and 113 thousand likes as of now.

