Unprotected sex and resultant pregnancies have led to young women becoming parents. But have you ever come across a 21-year-old woman, who is a mother to a 15-year-old teen? Kentucky resident Hunter Nelson is a mother to her teen daughter but there is a catch.

The Kentucky-based woman revealed on TikTok that her family situation was a little more complex than one’s imagination. She said that she is terrified none of her daughter’s teachers takes her seriously when it comes to parenting.

New York Post reported that the 21-year-old parent posted a video on the video-sharing platform with the text, “Me driving down the road am realizing I’m 21 with a 15-year-old.” The footage has gone viral on TikTok with more than 82 lakh views. More text featured on the video read – “No other parents or staff members at her [high school] are going to take me seriously…. I can already feel people asking me what grade I’m in when I go to her events.”

Concerned people on the platform asked her questions as they were puzzled about the situation.

A user commented – “OMG, You had a kid at 6?”

Another user commented – “This video makes it sound like you had a child at the age of 6, is that what you wanted it to come across as?”

But Nelson revealed that she did not have a baby at the age of 6 but her family situation was such that she had to become a mother. She explained that her father passed away in 2015 and her half-sister Gracie, from North Carolina also lost her mother shortly after. Since Gracie was in danger of being put in foster care, Nelson decided to become her official guardian.

She became her half-sister’s parent overnight, but it was not easy at first. In a separate video, Nelson revealed that she received death threats from Gracie’s maternal relatives and her aunt even hired a lawyer in an attempt to stop Nelson from taking guardianship.

