This 28-Year-Old Woman Claims She Can See And Control Ghosts

While superpowers are mostly a fictional occurrence, there are a few people whose bodies and minds work a little differently than ours. These “superhumans” often make the headlines for their uniqueness and recently, a woman who describes herself as a “Psychic” also hit the news after she claimed to be able to talk to ghosts.

According to The Mirror, the 28-year-old started seeing ghosts when she was only eight years old and the first soul she encountered was of her grandmother, who died before she was born and appeared in her bedroom doorway. The woman, named Lydia Thomas, continued to see such translucent images of her relatives but she kept the news of her “power” to herself until she was ten. After keeping the secret safe with her for two years, she decided to tell her family about the same.

As a teenager, she lived in fear of these ghosts and couldn’t sleep well as she claimed that she felt a hand stroke her face one night. However, she had a concussion once and all her fear was driven away as she could now “control the ghosts” and they comforted her rather than trying to hurt her.

Now, she often encounters her boyfriend Daniel’s grandma, Dot. Dot passed away in February 2019, but Daniel claims she still dances and sings for her. She also uses her “gift” to do psychic readings for close family members, but she refuses to do so for outsiders.

Lydia, who lives with her boyfriend Daniel, 34 in Vancouver, Canada said in a statement: “I was terrified when I first saw my grandma, but I thought I was just dreaming. As a kid, I didn’t really know what I was experiencing, and I was really scared. I had dreams about a little girl and heard her voice saying – ‘I’m Amy’.

“The spirits developed over the years, but I see them as if I’m in a memory. It’s like a burned-out image of someone. I can see my boyfriend’s grandma winking at me but he’s really supportive of experiences. She’s cheeky and wants a grandchild named after her," she said.

