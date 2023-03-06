One of the defining moments in a person’s life is when they receive their college degree. It is a milestone which not only the person but also their parents and family members treasure for the rest of their lives. A great example of this is seen in a video of a man who graduated at the age of 78. But that’s not the only segment of the clip which is winning hearts on the Internet. The video shows the 78-year-old man from Brazil meeting his 98-year-old mother after receiving his college degree and the duo celebrating the big moment with a hug. It is the best thing you will see on social media today.

The endearing video, which was posted on Instagram, starts with the man making his way to his mother’s house while carrying his degree and wearing a black graduation cap and gown. He was accompanied by his family members. As he walks towards the house, the man can be heard calling out to his mother. He enters the room after stopping at the window to look at his mother. He hugs his mother, who was unable to attend the ceremony, as soon as he enters the room wearing his black graduation attire.

The video was shared along with a caption that read, “‘Mom, I graduated!’ 78-year-old man shows up at his 98-year-old mother’s house straight from his graduation ceremony. He showed up wearing his graduation gown and brought his college degree with him because his elderly mother was not able to attend the ceremony.”

The caption further stated that the man had earned a degree in Financial Management after enrolling in the programme two years ago, in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, proving that there is no age bar for learning.

“He received the diploma straight from his son’s hands, in a theatre full of colleagues, teachers and family members,” the caption concluded.

The video was shared one day ago and has received over 74,000 views since it was posted. Several users shared their thoughts in the comments section. One user wrote, “God bless him and yes you are never too old to do our thing.” Another user commented, “So awesome, Congratulations. Never too late.” “Aww she was sitting there saying her Rosaries,” read another comment.

The heartfelt video ends with a glimpse of the man accepting his degree in front of his teachers and classmates in an auditorium.

