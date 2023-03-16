Tata Group-owned Air India has shared a throwback picture that will definitely evoke nostalgia for you. The picture is of an old advertisement of the airline featuring a young Zeenat Aman. Shared on Instagram, the ad shows the veteran actress sporting a bindi and having kohl-rimmed eyes as she looks straight into the camera. The text on the ad reads, “Long after you leave India, India will still be with you”. Posting the picture, Air India wrote, “Evergreen and chic even today; whether gracing a vintage Air India print ad or walking down the ramp - Zeenat Aman is a timeless icon.”. The caption further read, “Here’s to the Treasures of Air India who reign our hearts to this day”.

The ad caught the attention of many on the platform and drew several reactions. Users dropped heart emoticons for the actress while one wrote, “Woahhh”.

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut at the age of 71. Since then, she has been treating her fans to various posts ranging from stills from her iconic films to latest photos. In her first Instagram post, Zeenat Aman was seen seated in a chair smiling and wearing a simple yet elegant outfit.

Earlier this month, Zeenat Aman stunned everyone by walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. A video of the Bollywood star from the event went viral. It shows Zeenat Aman walking to the center stage in a red and black abstract-printed blazer top which she paired with black pants. Her ensemble also included black sunglasses. She walked the ramp for designer Shahin Mannan.

After displaying her charm at the ramp, Zeenat Aman shared an Instagram post detailing her experience. “I’d forgotten what a whirlwind it is to be backstage! The bustle of a fashion show approaching showtime is unique, and I can’t deny that there was a butterfly or two fluttering in my stomach,” the actress wrote.

She thanked the workers, technicians, security personnel, and all those who help run such events smoothly. Zeenat Aman shared that she was touched by the love she received after being the showstopper.

Zeenat Aman is known for her work in films like Yaadon Ki Baraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Don and Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

