Haven’t we all, at some point, while driving on the road noticed another vehicle with some sort of a message on the rear? While most of these messages are philosophical and can be decoded easily, others make it a challenge for people behind them to have some fun. One such challenge has been making rounds on the internet that shows an alphanumeric bilingual message on the rear side of a vehicle and viewers need to understand the meaning of the code.

The message reads “प2½ G1 KA ½र है.” While the first and last couple of letters are in Hindi, the rest of the message is made of either English letters or numbers. The puzzle is not an easy one and has been baffling people online for quite a while now. The time limit to solve this puzzle is 12 seconds.

Looking at the text, the first glance reveals nothing about the letters, and it just doesn’t reveal anything. But as soon as you start reading it repeatedly, the code makes sense.

The key is to first see the alphanumeric code as a statement in a single language. Let the Hindi words and letters remain untouched. Change everything else to Hindi. This means that 2½ should be seen as ढ़ाई (Dhai) and G1 should be seen and read as जीवन (Jeevan). Moreover, ½ should be seen and read as आधा (aadha).

Now read the whole code again but in the converted form. The resultant message that you will be able to read and comprehend now will be “पढ़ाई जीवन का आधार है” (Education is life’s basis). The message delivered here is that education is of utmost necessity for a person to have a good life.

Similar to an optical illusion, this formula puzzle is another intelligent game for people to play. This formula puzzle aims to measure the IQ and decoding skills of a person. If you were able to solve this puzzle within 12 seconds, you may consider yourself to be a genius. But if you weren’t successful, a little practice can easily help you improve.

