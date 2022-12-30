This Ancient Tradition Is Still Practiced During Heart Surgeries In Switzerland

In today’s day and age, doctors are equipped with all the necessary machines, techniques and medicines to save lives. But earlier, there were limited resources in the healthcare sector. During ancient and medieval times, doctors used to pray for the patient’s healing. But did you know that hospitals in Switzerland continue to use an incantation (verbal charms) from the middle age, known as ‘The Secret’ to staunch blood during heart surgery, to date?

According to IFL Science, no one has bothered to undertake any scientific investigation into the efficacy of this folk treatment until now, and this is most likely due to the predictability of the outcome. But new research has finally put The Secret to test, and the results are completely predictable.

The study’s author argued that The Secret is part of a mystical notion of medicine. It is a relic of middle ages medicine, when medicine was reduced to its most basic form and done by monk-practitioners or sorcerers based on one of the miracles described in the synoptic gospels as “Jesus curing the bleeding woman.”

The process, which has been passed down in Secret, is said to consist of a healing formula or prayer that is claimed to activate superior energies to assist cure the sufferer.

The researchers examined the bleeding outcomes of 200 patients having invasive cardiac operations in Switzerland to measure the blood-blocking effectiveness of this hidden spell. Surprisingly, 76% of participants felt that The Secret would prevent them from severe bleeding and even asked their surgeon to execute the ceremony before surgery.

But the result showed that The Secret made no difference at all, and bleeding outcomes were nearly comparable between the two groups.

Interestingly, the study authors also claimed that this blood charm is commonly performed in the French-speaking region of Switzerland and that it has even been designated by UNESCO as an intangible heritage piece.

