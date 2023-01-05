This Ancient Turkish City Houses Gate to Hell; Know How it Got its Name

Almost all cultures and religions in the world talk of hell, a realm where the souls of people who have sinned in life are sent after death for eternal punishment. Every culture has a different name for it like Tartarus in ancient Greek mythology or Jahannum in Islamic scriptures. However, do you know that there is a place on earth itself, which, since ages, is believed to contain a gate to hell? Yes, that is what they say. While it is probably just a metaphor, there is ample reason for naming this place so. Because this gateway in Turkey, built years ago, causes anyone who enters it to die mysteriously, according to legend.

According to BBC, the ancient Turkish city of Hierapolis has numerous mysteries that the human race is merely beginning to uncover. The locals think that the door outside a nearby temple is actually the entrance to hell and that anyone who goes through it would perish. No one is permitted close to the shrine due to these mysterious deaths.

The Atalid kings of Pergamon constructed Hierapolis in the second century BC, and the Roman kings took control of it in 133 AD. The Gate to Hell is the name of the entrance to a temple constructed inside the city. Legend has it that the temple is home to the ancient Greek Gods and the poisonous air that they exhale proves to be fatal for any humans entering the temple.

There were numerous thermal springs nearby, and it was said that their water had magical properties. It was once believed that anyone who bathed in this water would be disease-free.

Even scientists have not been able to properly deduce the cause of deaths in this temple, dedicated to Hades, the ruler of Tartarus or hell. They believe that large amounts of carbon dioxide are present inside the temple, probably from under the surface, but have not yet been able to deduce why.

