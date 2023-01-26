‘Pathaan’ has been seeing some success with the entire nation uniting to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen. The film had found itself in the midst of controversy with the ‘Besharam Rang’ song featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone upon its release, with many calling for its boycott. Fans, however, have evidently not been deterred. Despite the initial controversy, ‘Pathaan’s’ box office collections have gone through the roof after opening day.

Now, musician and Instagram creator Anshuman Sharma has come up with four versions of ‘Besharam Rang’ in different musical styles- 70s Bollywood, Afro/Amapiano, House and R&B.

Mast . Especially woh 70's waala 0:08 sec pe . The 70s waala was very similar to something I had been listening (naturally ) in my head , the first time I listenened to the song.Sounds even better now . https://t.co/fRz5QIbs8w— Yogita Mulye (@yogitamulye) January 25, 2023

Music at its best !!! https://t.co/bMlg2qu2SX— Shantanu Jain (@shanjain9190) January 25, 2023

Anshuman is known for lending out-of-the-box twists to popular songs. He also does little skits on how to sound like a particular singer, especially the ones popular on Instagram Reels like Ritviz and Anuv Jain.

Anuv Jain’s songs, which began as indie Hindi music, swiftly became a staple for Instagram Reels. Be it Baarishein, Riha or Alag Aasmaan, turns out Jain’s music has a few components in common for all the songs- a bit of a template, if you will. Every artist tends to have one. Anshuman showed everyone how to make an Anuv Jain song in two minutes, but with a “namkeen" twist.

The first step involves taking organic things like “gul", “mishri", “aasmaan" and well, “namkeen". The second involves words like “meherbaaniyan", “saazish", “uljhan" etc and an attempt to sound deep; the third step has everything to do with Ed Sheeran and worshipping him. Step 4 is playing some basic chords and the final step is putting it all together. Watch it here.

