This Bollywood Fan Wants to Pair SRK-Shefali Shah in a Movie and We are Here for it

For many, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate epitome of romance. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, he has made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance. He has inspired a host of young Bollywood actors, sometimes through his acting chops and sometimes, by just being the icon of love. The actor has worked with most actresses from Bollywood. However, one Twitter fan has suggested a new theory for the king of romance where she desperately wants him to work with actress Shefali Shah.

“Hear me out. A rom-com where two teenage best friends set up their respective single parents SRK and Shefali Shah," she wrote in her Twitter thread. Have a look:

Hear me out. A rom com where two teenage best friends set up their respective single parents SRK and Shefali Shah SRK hasn't dated in 20 years and he's still looking to recreate a 90s stereotypical romance and Shefali Shah is a virgo who is utterly unaffected by his charms. — Ishmeet Nagpal ️‍ (@IshmeetNagpal) January 4, 2023

Further in the thread, she has also posted his pictures as she wrote, “SRK as doting Dad in more movies when because look at him."

SRK as doting Dad in more movies when because look at him!! pic.twitter.com/949Ch0YIdv— Ishmeet Nagpal ️‍ (@IshmeetNagpal) January 4, 2023

The thread has now gone viral with tons of responses. One Twitter user wrote, “Love the idea! But why did you have to attack me like that for being a virgo." Another person wrote, “Loved the concept… I can totally see @iamsrk in his 50s apni baahein failaye and @ShefaliShah_going all ughhhh…. And the kids! Wow!! Brilliant!!"

Meanwhile, earlier, a thread that went viral showed people looking at SRK with complete awe. “A thread of people looking at shah rukh khan like he is love," read the caption. In the images, you can see actress Aishwarya Rai, actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Kajol, and many more.

The actor is also known for conducting an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, and seeing his replies, one must admit that his sense of humour has only become sharper with time. When a Twitter user asked SRK why doesn’t he burn the CD of his film “Ra.One" on the occasion of Dussehra, Shah Rukh’s quip was characteristically witty: “Arre kitna jale pe namak chhidkoge!" Not only this, when another user asked him when he planned to do films with his younger son AbRam, SRK left netizens in splits with his reply: “As soon as I get his (AbRam) dates."

