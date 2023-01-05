CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Covid-19
Home » BUZZ » This Bollywood Fan Wants to Pair SRK-Shefali Shah in a Movie and We are Here for it
2-MIN READ

This Bollywood Fan Wants to Pair SRK-Shefali Shah in a Movie and We are Here for it

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 15:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Bollywood Fan Wants to Pair SRK-Shefali Shah in a Movie. (Image: News18)

Bollywood Fan Wants to Pair SRK-Shefali Shah in a Movie. (Image: News18)

Shah Rukh Khan has inspired a host of young Bollywood actors, sometimes through his acting chops and sometimes, by just being the icon of love.

For many, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate epitome of romance. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Veer-Zaara, he has made his fans swoon and earned the epithet of ‘the king of romance. He has inspired a host of young Bollywood actors, sometimes through his acting chops and sometimes, by just being the icon of love. The actor has worked with most actresses from Bollywood. However, one Twitter fan has suggested a new theory for the king of romance where she desperately wants him to work with actress Shefali Shah.

“Hear me out. A rom-com where two teenage best friends set up their respective single parents SRK and Shefali Shah," she wrote in her Twitter thread. Have a look:

Further in the thread, she has also posted his pictures as she wrote, “SRK as doting Dad in more movies when because look at him."

RELATED STORIES

The thread has now gone viral with tons of responses. One Twitter user wrote, “Love the idea! But why did you have to attack me like that for being a virgo." Another person wrote, “Loved the concept… I can totally see @iamsrk in his 50s apni baahein failaye and @ShefaliShah_going all ughhhh…. And the kids! Wow!! Brilliant!!"

Meanwhile, earlier, a thread that went viral showed people looking at SRK with complete awe. “A thread of people looking at shah rukh khan like he is love," read the caption. In the images, you can see actress Aishwarya Rai, actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Kajol, and many more.

The actor is also known for conducting an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter, and seeing his replies, one must admit that his sense of humour has only become sharper with time. When a Twitter user asked SRK why doesn’t he burn the CD of his film “Ra.One" on the occasion of Dussehra, Shah Rukh’s quip was characteristically witty: “Arre kitna jale pe namak chhidkoge!" Not only this, when another user asked him when he planned to do films with his younger son AbRam, SRK left netizens in splits with his reply: “As soon as I get his (AbRam) dates."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Shah Rukh Khan
  2. Shefali Shah
first published:January 05, 2023, 15:04 IST
last updated:January 05, 2023, 15:04 IST
Read More