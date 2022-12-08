This Bride Forgot Her Bridal Attire For Her Wedding Day; Here's What Happened Next

Have you ever heard of a bride forgetting her wedding outfit? Oh yes, something like this happened. And, it is not as you think it is. A video of a bride’s reaction hours before her wedding ceremony is going viral on Instagram. The video was shared by Tashika Kaur on Instagram. It begins with the bride being super upset early in the morning as she wakes up realising that she’s forgotten to pack her wedding outfit. After a thorough search with her cousins, she finds half of her bridal outfit, namely the lehnga and chunni, but not the blouse.

The bride then decides, with the assistance of her aunt, to transform her cocktail blouse into bridal attire. Towards the end of the video, the bride goes on to give a glimpse of her outfit as she dons an embellished blue lehenga that looks great with her pink blouse and chunni. Along with the video, the caption read, “No matter whatever situation happens, stay positive”.

The video garnered over 4 million views as of now. Several users lauded the bride for being calm despite the mishap. One of the users wrote, “Happened with me too! Kudos to you for not stressing out”. Another user added, “If it was me, I would have cried and shouted so much”. A person mentioned, “You are one of the most-calm patient and strong people I know since I was present there and witnessed with my own eyes that u didn’t panic even for a second is so impressive”.

Watch the video below:

Previously, as per Times of India, a woman from Haldwani in the Indian state of Uttarakhand called off her wedding when the groom’s family brought her a “cheap” lehenga. The report added that just a few days prior to the wedding, the woman and her Almora-based fiancé had broken up because the groom’s father had sent his prospective daughter-in-law a lehenga that cost 10,000. According to the report, she didn’t like the outfit because it was cheap and of poor quality.

