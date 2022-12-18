This British Leek is Considered The Longest in World At 56.3 Inches

Take a peek at the longest leek in the world from one of the gardens of Britain. Derek Hulme, an amateur gardener from Stoke-on-Trent, is the proud grower of the leek, according to the official website of the Guinness World Record. The leek is now in the race for the top prize at the National Giant Vegetable Championships in Worcestershire. There its length was officially verified. While an average leek only grows one foot tall and one to two inches wide, this one grew to be 4 feet 8.3 inches tall. Check out the clip from the competition here:

“I have just recently got into growing some giant veggies. But it's been my boyhood dream to hold a world record. Back in 2019, I and a few other giant veg growers were given a packet of 30 Bulgarian long leek seeds in an attempt to grow the first ever world record for the longest leek.” Derek said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, he was not able to showcase his vegetable to the world. He also added, “But this year I entered the Malvern, CANNA UK National Giant Vegetable Championships and have finally officially won the Guinness World Records title for the world’s longest leek.”

Every year in September, people come together in the giant vegetable competition that witnesses new and incredible garden giants with the official Guinness World Records adjudicators present on site. Of these vegetables, several times new record holders are also found. This year alone the competition saw 11 new records being broken during this giant vegetable competition.

Some of these include the title of the heaviest aubergine, which weighed 3.362 kilograms and was broken by Peter Glazebrook. Joe Atherton broke the record for the longest turnip that measured 4.605 meters. Meanwhile, the heaviest field pumpkin record was set by a 121.6 kilogram giga-pumpkin grown by Mark Baggs and the longest potato plant at 2.847 meter was set by Kevin Fortey.

This year's competition also saw the largest number of new Guinness World Records titles ever achieved. Perhaps that’s worthy of being called a record in itself?

