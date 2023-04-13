This ChatGPT Derivative Answers Questions About the Climate

Based on building blocks borrowed from ChatGPT, Climate Q&A is a new intelligent online tool capable of answering all kinds of questions on environmental issues, using and citing reliable sources.

This initiative, from the French company Ekimetrics, aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and the use of data science to facilitate the green transition. For the moment, this project is still a trial version, and uses only a limited but particularly reliable selection of sources. Among them are reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), amounting to more than 10,000 pages of data, scientific opinion and information from the IPCC and sources such as the International Energy Agency and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Climate Q&A uses the most advanced optical character recognition (OCR) techniques to parse and process these reports. The algorithm interprets the question and identifies the most relevant parts of the reports in order to answer as accurately as possible, all thanks to ChatGPT’s application programming interface (API). Moreover, for each quotation, the extracted passages are always properly referenced, allowing users to then consult the sources in greater detail.

If all these sources are mainly in English for the moment, it is nevertheless possible to ask questions in some other languages. Today, Climate Q&A is available in open source form via the Hugging Face platform.

