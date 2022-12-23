This Chinese Man Posed As An Army Officer For Over Four Years To Impress Women

People often put on a false personality in front of the ones they like to impress them. A Chinese man did the same, but he went too far. He was recently arrested for posing as a senior colonel in the Chinese army to impress women. Police apprehended this man in the Ji’an County of China’s Jiangxi Province a couple of days ago for posing as a senior colonel in the army’s rocket division for more than four years. Identified as Zhu, the man has apparently turned up for Covid-19 testing at a medical facility in Ao Township, wearing an official army uniform with multiple badges that a high-ranking officer would often don.

Zhu even had documents, which looked original; and when the staff ran his name through their database, they couldn’t find any title in the Chinese army that matched his. This led them to call the police. When the officers questioned Zhu, upon being unsatisfied with his explanations, they took him to the Ao Township Police Station for further investigation.

During the investigation, when he was unable to convince the officers that he was a colonel, he admitted that he was posing to be one and that he bought his uniform and identification documents on the internet.

Zhu confessed that it was his dream to be a highly respected officer in the Chinese army, mostly because women were attracted to such men; and when he found a realistic costume on the internet in 2018, he decided to start a life as a fake army officer.

The uniform and documents were so well forged that it took over four years for him to be exposed. Using the uniform, he not only got into the hearts of several women but also enabled him to enjoy the same benefits as that of an army officer.

