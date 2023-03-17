Raise your hand if you are a fan of chocolates. Don’t know about you, but we love to relish this sweet treat. From gooey pastries to creamy bars loaded with raisins and nuts, chocolates have a crazy fan base. After all, it screams yummy from miles away. Don’t you agree? You will, definitely, after watching this lip-smackingly delicious creation by French- Swiss chef Amaury Guichon. His amazing life-like chocolate sculptures are a hit. And, the pastry chef’s latest creation didn’t disappoint us. Even South Korean car maker Hyundai has shown its appreciation for the video. Wondering what the fuss is all about? Well, Amaury Guichon has managed to create his own “chocolate electric car”, leaving viewers in awe of his talent once again. The pastry chef has made an extremely realistic model of Hyundai’s EV Iconiq 6, leaving the automobile company stunned.

In the clip, Amaury Guichon pours melted chocolate onto a flat surface and waits for it to solidify. He then goes on to sketch the design of the car on another surface and puts over the chocolate to carve out the vehicle. Guichon uses the material to create the wheels. He manages to assemble the different parts into an automobile and replicate all details of the car, including the company’s logo. The pastry chef then sprays food colour over the model to replicate the Iconiq 6 perfectly.

Amaury Guichon shared the video with the caption, ““Chocolate Electric Car! It’s weirdly not that easy to hand craft a perfectly symmetrical chocolate item…”

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

The clip has left Instagram users amazed, with many people comparing Amaury Guichon to Willy Wonka, the talented chocolate factory owner in the novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. “If he’s not Willy Wonka’s descendant I don’t know who is,” a comment read.

Hyundai USA complimented the chef by calling the model “a sweet ride”.

A couple of users asked how long does Guichon take to create such models. “That spoiler was SMOOTH. And the hubcaps. How long (hours/days/weeks???) does this actually take?”

Others were quick to request a life-size model of the vehicle. “Build one that’s life size!” One person joked that knowing the chef, it could well be possible that the car could actually move. “Knowing Guichon, the car probably drives too!”

Amaury Guichon has often left his followers surprised by his stunning chocolate creations. The pastry chef had created a claw machine out of chocolate, complete with some mouth-watering pastries inside the machine.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

The pastry chef sure manages to wow us every time he creates a chocolate sculpture. What do you think about Amaury Guichon’s creations?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here