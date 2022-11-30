This Chocolate Gulab Jamun Video Has Come as a Bitter Shock to Foodies

Of all the ways that online food trends have maltreated the Gulab Jamun, the worst one might be here and that is because this dish is no longer Gulab Jamun. While the chef would have you believe this fusion dish is actually Chocolate Gulab Jamun, Instagram users have been insisting that it’s just cake pops. The name of Gulab Jamun has been slandered by covering it in chocolate: this seems to be the general consensus.

The recipe seems to involve coating the Gulab Jamuns entirely in chocolate and then generously pouring a molten chocolate mix all over it. If viewer reaction is anything to go by, then this is proof all over again that one can, in fact, have too much of a good thing. “Bhagwaan ke liye Gulab Jamun ko chhod do! Yeh nahi karna tha," the Instagram user who shared the video wrote.

“These aren’t gulab jamun lol they’re cake pops," an Instagram user commented. “Gulab jamun ko kya se kya kar diya," mourned another. “They are just killing it by calling choclate gulab jamun… call it by some other name yaar!!" Another user commented.

Earlier, a Gulab Jamun burger recipe had also gone viral. Unfortunately, it was not a hoax. The “burger", thankfully, is less bizarre than it sounds, because it does not contain a whole lot of ingredients typical of a burger. It simply involves Gulab Jamun stashed inside buns, which is arguably entirely unnecessary, but shouldn’t taste like a fiasco, one can hope. The video of the preparation went viral on TikTok and was shared on Twitter from there.

Not everyone was entirely opposed to the idea of a Gulab Jamun burger. “Finally something that will make those cloying lumps of putty palatable," one Twitter user wrote. However, it’s safe to say that most of the reviews weren’t quite favourable.

Are these culinary expeditions a little too adventurous for your taste or would you give them a try?

