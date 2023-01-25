This Clip of Man Carrying Pup in Backpack is the Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Often when we go through our social media accounts, we come across adorable videos of pets Videos of dogs, either pups or grown-ups, never fail to brighten our day. In one such brief video that has appeared online, a man is shown riding a local train with a small puppy in his bag. Many social media users were in awe of the video after the heartwarming video was posted on Instagram.

The viral video was shared by a pet page called Pet Town and the cute little Labrador was seen calmly sitting inside a man’s backpack with its head out initially. Both the man and the dog seem to be peacefully sleeping on their train ride. As the video progresses, the fluffball can be seen trying to slowly get out of the bag and lay on the man’s elbow to look at its surroundings.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Pure Love.” and has amassed a staggering 21 million views after being shared online on January 6. It has also received over 34 lakh likes. Instagram users were completely smitten and expressed their feelings in the comments section.

One user commented, “Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen. ”Another user wrote, “I’m not dog lover but so cute. WAHOO.” A user comments, “Oh! My lord! How cute is this.” Another user commented, “You have my heart bro." “Patience to get off the destination,” a user writes. Many users also dropped red heart emojis in the comments area.

Dogs do truly make the world a happier place, and they also make excellent friends due to their unwavering devotion, affection, and cuteness. A charming video of a dog enjoying its first snowfall of the year went viral earlier this month. The video shows the dog sitting on the street, looking at the sky and attempting to eat the snow that is falling around him.

This is Caylex. He's currently enjoying his first snowfall of the year and wants to experience every little part of it, including the taste. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/DUcMNyUzR7— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) January 3, 2023

Another video of a dog that became popular online showed the dog demonstrating its affection for its owner while also exhibiting his remarkable abilities by balancing itself on the owner’s hands in the icy winter weather.

So, which one is your favourite among these?

