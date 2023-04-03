This Clip Of Python And Komodo Dragon Fighting Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

The Internet is filled with interesting videos of animal fights in different parts of the wild. When two powerful predators confront each other, it’s challenging to foresee the result. These instances are marked by inquisitiveness, where the two animals attempt to dominate each other. An equivalent scenario was recorded on video when a Komodo dragon and a massive python were tangled up, both eager to take each other’s lives.

This video was shared by an account named Big Cats India on Instagram, showing the fight between the dragon and python. Neither of them was willing to be dominated by the other. Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Cats India (@big.cats.india)

At first, the python has a firm hold on the Komodo dragon, but then the lizard forces the python to drink water and attack its neck, causing it to bleed. The balance of power between the two animals keeps shifting - sometimes the lizard dominates, and sometimes the python demonstrates its strength. Because it is in the python’s grip, the reptile can be seen losing its strength in between. However, it soon uses its strong jaws to crush the python, leaving it lifeless. The fight between the two continued for a considerable amount of time.

The video of their extended struggle is sure to make you feel a chill down your spine. This video went viral on Instagram with around 6.8 lakh views.

Below the video, a user commented, “Komodo dragons are powerful but look at the position he was in." Another user commented, “Nice to see the Komodo getting some competition for a change.” A third user commented, “Snake bit off more than it could chew.”

The viewers were left stunned upon witnessing the intense competition that took place between the python and Komodo dragon in the video. Most of them were shocked to see the reptile fight for its life as it is one of the largest living lizard species, capable of growing up to 3 meters in length and weighing over 70 kilograms.

