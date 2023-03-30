India is a land of “jugaad” and this doesn’t have to be said twice. The ability of Indians to make something unique, and useful, with minimum resources is just unparallel. And this video of a ‘convertible autorickshaw’ is just another testament to Indians’ talent to create unique things with jugaad. The clip, which has now gone viral on social media, shows a man standing next to a bright pink auto-rickshaw. While the vehicle’s exterior is painted pink, the interiors also use a touch of white. The man is seen leaning inside the auto to some buttons before the magic of jugaad happens. The auto’s roof retracts and folds back, just like it would in any convertible car. Apart from its plush seats and retractable roof, the auto-rickshaw also has unique side lights, placed just below the rear-view mirrors.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by autorikshaw kerala (@autorikshaw_kerala_)

No surprise that the video took the internet by storm.

Several users took to the comments section to share their reactions. While innumerable users claimed it to be the “Rolls-Royce” of autos, many flaunted Kerala to be the hub of make-shifts. One user commented, “The Rolls Royce of auto.” Another wrote, “Habibi come to Kerala.” A third user commented, “Auto Royce.” Countless users didn’t shy away from cracking jokes, as a user wrote, “The Convertible that I can afford.” Another commented, “Bugatti failed.”

Previously Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video exhibiting the budget-friendly innovation that can be an amazing substitute for bulky ice cream machines. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India..,” Mahindra wrote in the caption.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India… pic.twitter.com/NhZd3Fu2NX— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2023

The video shows a woman boiling the flavoured milk on the stove and then pouring it into a container. Next, she devised a homemade freezer using a ceiling fan, a rope and a large cylindrical container to make ice cream. And then she churns the container for a while and the homemade ice cream is ready. So far, the video has been viewed more than two million times with a flood of comments from users appreciating the unique technique.

