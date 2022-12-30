This Couple Finally Found Their Engagement Ring. It Was Stuck In Toilet Seat

Have you ever lost something extremely valuable? It is a terrible feeling to go through this. But what if you stumble upon it in one of the most unexpected of places? A similar incident happened with a US-based couple, who lost their diamond ring! The man named Nick Day had proposed to his wife Shaina Day with this ring, 21 years ago. They were astonished after finding that the ring was in their toilet seat. This report has been published in The New York Post.

Nick shed more light on this incident in a conversation with the portal. He said, “She came to me one day and said, ‘I think I lost my ring.’ She said, ‘It was on the counter, now it’s gone, and I think I may have flushed it down the toilet accidentally.’” The couple was exasperated on hearing this news and tried searching for the ring everywhere but in vain. They even tried to find the ring in their septic tank and pumped it entirely through a strainer. But there was no success, and finally, they concluded that the ring was lost.

The couple, residing in Florida, would have been unaware had Shaina’s mother-in-law Renee not taken the decision to replace the toilet seat in November. While changing it, they found the diamond ring stuck inside the toilet seat. Nick’s parents decided to make their son and daughter-in-law’s Christmas more special by presenting them with this gift.

After receiving the gift, Shaina couldn’t help crying her eyes out. “I’m wiping my eyes and mascara is going everywhere,” Shaina concluded the conversation.

Now, after getting the ring, will the couple again put it to use? The couple answered this question by saying that they might use this diamond in a new piece of jewellery. Before putting it into use, they will thoroughly clean it.

Social media users are happy that the couple’s marriage was not disturbed due to the ring.

