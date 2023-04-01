This Couple's Sparkle Gun Stunt At Wedding Is An Epic Fail

The wedding day is all things special. People go to great lengths to make the day a memorable one. But sometimes, people end up doing things that make their wedding go down in history for all the wrong reasons. Wondering what we are talking about? A video doing the rounds on Twitter shows a newly wedded couple’s epic failure when it came to making their ceremony extra special. Without giving out any spoilers, let’s just say that the couple’s stunt with sparkle guns backfired, quite literally.

A Twitter user, while sharing the clip, wrote, “Why do people destroy their best days”. The incident reportedly took place in Maharashtra.

Why do People destroy their best days 🙄 pic.twitter.com/B88ROpBv6a— Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) March 31, 2023

Users were left unimpressed by the clip, with many slamming the idea to make weddings different by trying out weird things. “To look different, they can do anything. Sometimes, it costs their life too,” a comment read.

To look different, they can do anything. Sometimes, it costs their life too.— Amit Srivastava 🕉️ (@AmiSri) April 1, 2023

Some recalled the days when weddings were less fussy. “What happened to the good old days with wedding-appropriate pictures, without all these hypes and extras?” an individual asked.

What happened to good old days with wedding appropriate pictures, without all these hypes and extras?— Ritu (@rituthacker) March 31, 2023

People had “zero sympathy” for the couple.

Zero sympathy for people who do things for social media validation.— aatank619☕ don't follow (@crestlesswave_) March 31, 2023

Some Twitter users hoped that the bride could recover easily from the accident.

Sad. Hope she recovers very soon, without scars.— Bagheera (@HimalayKa) April 1, 2023

One person claimed such incidents happened because of “too much money”.

Too much money !— ಮಿಡಿ ಉಪ್ಪಿಕಾಯಿ 🇮🇳👽😏😒🧐🤨 (@SerlockBlackadd) March 31, 2023

A few accounts claimed that it was just a matter of chance that things went bad for the couple.

It was all going good, had the gun not blasted no one would be sharing negative comments on that. It happened, there is risk associated with everything, always. It is the matter of chance. Who we r to judge, they have money, they want to show to world, they go crazy as they wish— Avinash Arora (@chikambalaas) April 1, 2023

This is not the only instance when a couple’s efforts to make their wedding day extra special went awry. A couple’s big ceremony took quite a different turn when their attempt to create some perfect photos failed miserably. While trying to execute the perfect twirl, the groom ended up dropping the bride instead during a photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prewedding in jaipur (@jaipur_preweddings)

Not only this, another case of epic wedding fail was seen recently, when a firecracker prank by some people left the bride and groom petrified. As the groom was about to garland the bride, some of his friends set off firecrackers, resulting in loud explosions. It appeared that the groom mistook the sound of the firecrackers for gunshots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naughty Family (@_naughtyfamily)

While people at the wedding were seen laughing at the prank, the groom remained unimpressed by the attempt.

