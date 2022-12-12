This Cute Video of a Man Clearing a Snowy Path to Meet His Furry Friend Will Brighten Your Day

Having an animal companion is the easiest way to lift your spirits when you are feeling down. However, some people take their affection for pets to a whole new level. Today’s dose of heartwarming content includes a video that will undoubtedly melt your heart. It might also help you beat the Monday blues. The video shared by a media outlet on Twitter shows a man clearing a path through the snow to meet his furry friend.

The video begins with the text, “Man shovels path through the snow to say ‘Hi’ to his best friend, the neighbour’s dog.” The video also shows the man struggling as he makes his way to meet his friend. Toward the end of the video, the man sets his shovel aside and pets his wagging tail pet. The dog experiences zoomies and is unable to control its excitement. The post also had a caption that read, “Omg! Someone, please protect this beautiful man at all costs.”

The video has garnered over three million views as of now. Social media users praised the relationship between the man and the dog as the clip left them awestruck. One of the users wrote, “This is so sweet!! This gentleman needs a way to walk over and play with this darling dog”. Another user wrote, “There are genuinely amazing people in the world. We’re just surrounded with media that does not show it often. God bless him”. A third user added, “That doggie is so happy! They have a special friendship”.

Watch the video below:

Previously, an adorable video went viral in which a dog is seen giving its owners a warm hug every time they leave the house. It’s the dog’s way of saying “thank you.” A man and a dog are seen heading out at the beginning of the video. The dog jumps on the man as he presses the elevator button as if wanting a hug. Later, the man kneels down and hugs the dog. The video’s text reads, “Every time we go out, my dog gives me a thank you hug.”

The video amassed over 159 thousand views as of now.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here