This Deadly Face-Off Between Man And Polar Bears Deserves Your Attention

Spine-chilling footage of a man fighting off two polar bears merely with sticks has left the Internet in shock. Shared on Reddit, the incident took place outside what appears to be the man’s lodging in a snow-clad mountain. He stands just a few steps away from the door when the two polar bears gang up on him in their move to attack. One of the bears tries to get close to the person, but he stands his ground and throws a giant stick to block its way. Both the bears fall a few steps behind before they try to attack him again.

The person repeats his move causing the animals to leave. Just moments before the clip ends, there enters a dog from behind who appears to be the man’s pet. Watch the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the social media forum, it prompted a series of vivid responses from internet users. One of the called it, “An unbearable situation to say the least.” Another who claims to know about predator animals’ personalities wrote, “Predators generally don’t enjoy conflict, if their food has a good chance at wounding them they’d rather find something more helpless.” One more added, “He bearly escaped that situation.”

Meanwhile, a concerned user asked, “Did he fight them off or did they get more interested in that dog that ran off camera?” Another lauded the man’s strategy to keep the animals at bay, “A bold strategy to disarm yourself like that, twice.” However, one user condemned the man for throwing his weapon, “Why are you throwing your weapons away? What is wrong with you.”

It appears that no one was harmed during the incident. In the month of January, a polar bear attack left the people of a small town in Alaska in a state of frenzy. Reportedly, the bear chased several residents in the area killing a mother and her 1-year-old son. Authorities claimed that the community member had to shoot and kill the bear to put an end to the nightmarish attack.

