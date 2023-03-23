The glorification of hustle culture can seriously jeopardise one’s mental and physical health. In a culture that romanticises putting in more hours at work at the expense of one’s health, many employees find it difficult to say no to work. A Twitter user has set a positive example for everyone by doing just that. The user, going by Raghu, shared how he turned down work on his holiday after struggling to do so for five years.

In a WhatsApp conversation, Raghu was asked to work on his day off because clients needed some work delivered that day. He was requested to work an hour to help with “2-4 tag lines", to which he replied, “We can work on it by 1st half tomorrow. Definitely not today".

Going on saying yes to extra work can be a dangerously slippery slope, with an employee lending themselves to exploitation before they know it. “It took me 5 years to say No to work on a holiday. Don’t be like me. Stand up earlier. Happy Ugadi," Raghu wrote in a tweet accompanying the screengrab.

When someone asked him why he had not just ignored the message after reading it from the notification bar and made up an excuse about it later, Raghu replied, “I know how to do that, I wanted to confront and convey my decision rather than escape".

It took me 5 years to say No to work on a holidayDon't be like me. Stand up earlier. Happy Ugadi pic.twitter.com/78pQhoflJ6 — Raghu | రఘు (@roamingraghu) March 22, 2023

GutsyNinna ne work chesaa..Ee message oka roju mundu choodalsindi But it's very tough to say No to Management ..they get offended But this has to change https://t.co/TCK2Ci2hlt — kokoro (@tweettomaniac) March 23, 2023

This is it, this is the post. Remember the world doesn’t rely on us, one day work panla na Seth ra matanga https://t.co/d869jdCxg4— Ghost of Tsujima (@grenadedropper) March 23, 2023

And "NO" itself is a complete sentence (and the shortest sentence in English). No need to add any reasoning https://t.co/d28ncUOxHb— KayKay (ట్వీటేశ్వరుడు) (@BTelugabbayi) March 23, 2023

This is RaghuRaghu has a job Raghu tells colleagues that holidays are not for part-time work Raghu sets boundaries Be like Raghu https://t.co/HgBkRrCH3p — Sneha Chandak (@snehachandak24) March 22, 2023

Healthy boundaries at work for the win!

