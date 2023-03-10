What’s an Indian function without an attention steal-worthy performance by desi uncles? But this man has taken it to a whole new level with his solo dance set, which is unlike anything one would expect. The video appears to be recorded at a family event or a wedding, which has now left the internet divided. Just a single glance at the uncle couldn’t have been sufficient to wonder that he is capable to ace graceful dance moves with utter poise and elegance. Donning a traditional kurta set, the man takes the centre stage as Aishwarya Rai’s Daiya Daiya Daiya Re song from the 2003 release Dil Ka Rishta plays in the background.

The man aptly lip-syncs to the lyrics, leaving the crowd to erupt in massive hoots and cheers. From expressions to charming moves, the impromptu performance featured all the spicy elements to entertain the masses. If the video is anything to go by, it seems that the man had the time of his life while setting the dance stage ablaze. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ay Lo G (@aylogyworld)

With over three lakh views, the clip has garnered vivid responses on the photo-sharing application. While some found it cringe-worthy, many also defended the man from online trolls. A user called his dance set, “Better than ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’. At least uncle has more moves than that girl.” Another joked, “When your daughter agrees to arrange marriage.” One more joined, “Chacha Kamal kar diya (Uncle you have done wonders).”

Meanwhile, a user criticised those trolling the man in the comment section, “What has happened to this new generation! Aren’t we supposed to be cool..why can’t we just appreciate his graceful dance which is way better than most girls’ dance. Why do we want him to behave his age…old unhappy grumpy man.. if he is a happy soul who enjoys his life.”

When it comes to desi uncles, the Naagin dance also often gets associated with their dance at some function. But this Indian man surpassed the signature step with his bizarre peacock-style moves. Leaving the attendees in splits, this young man takes an unusual squat position carrying his entire body weight only on heels. As a funny animal sound plays in the background, the man keeps a poker man and continues his balanced moves. At one point, he also sleeps on the dance floor to do a bit of twerking. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOGESH | LET’S DANCE (@yogesh_club)

The video which made many break out in laughter has received over 7.5 million views on Instagram.

