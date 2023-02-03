Cheese biryani is here on Desi Internet; pack your bags because it’s over for all of us. Word on the streets is that the end is near and the farthest limit of culinary abominations has been reached. Hereafter, no bizarre food combo that the Internet comes up with can scare Desi foodies anymore. Cheese has been a staple ingredient in ruining many popular Indian street food items. Adding more cheese can’t always be the solution.

A Desi woman cooked a triple layer dum biryani with tomato gravy, palak gravy and spicy paneer tikka. So far so good, right? Enter: generous amounts of grated cheese. The process to create the dish involves layering the gravies and the tikka with rice in the middle- all of them cooked separately and put in an oven vessel. Then comes the cheese topping and then the whole thing is cooked “dum biryani" style.

Triple layer dum biryani Oh my goodness.. it's spicy af! pic.twitter.com/ksYe3fCEEt — Hetal Sachanandani (@BubblyDentist) January 31, 2023

Start with riceLayer 1 : The regular tomato gravyThen riceLayer 2 : Your regular palak gravy Then riceLayer 3: Spiciest Paneer tikkaThen rice All of them are cooked separately and layered in an oven vessel. A lot of cheese grated on it. And then dum in the oven! — Hetal Sachanandani (@BubblyDentist) February 1, 2023

I wholly appreciate different varieties of biryani, but putting cheese on it is straight-up blasphemy. https://t.co/vBfvDQ3g8Z— Murtaza | مرتضٰی (@101Murtaza) February 2, 2023

LEAVE MY BIRYANI ALONE PLS GIVE THIS DISH SOME OTHER NAME DON'T CALL IT BIRYANI https://t.co/G5kZhp02d7— Anaaya (@Mainhumadhubala) February 2, 2023

how y’all should feel after cooking this bs https://t.co/Mo6LSccaXU pic.twitter.com/MwCnoPjUhx— Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) February 2, 2023

Desis evidently don’t take their biryani lightly. Online food delivery platform Swiggy released the 7th edition of its annual trends report last year and chicken biryani emerged as the most ordered dish on the platform. According to the report, chicken biryani topped the charts as the most-ordered dish on the app for the seventh year in a row. “The dish showed its ‘Asli dum’ with a mind-boggling 137 Biryanis being ordered per minute; that’s 2.28 Biryanis per second,” read Swiggy’s annual trends report.

