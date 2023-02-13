CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsWPL AuctionBigg Boss FinaleViral NewsLive Cricket
Home » BUZZ » This Elderly Woman's Daredevil Rope-Cycling Stunt Will Beat Your Monday Blues
2-MIN READ

This Elderly Woman's Daredevil Rope-Cycling Stunt Will Beat Your Monday Blues

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 12:25 IST

Delhi, India

The 67-year-old woman looked focused while completing the challenge. (Image-Instagram/yathrikan_200)

The 67-year-old woman looked focused while completing the challenge. (Image-Instagram/yathrikan_200)

Elderly woman, in the clip, donned proper safety gear to peddle the cycle on a thin rope.

Age is just a number and this 67-year-old woman just proves it right. The adrenaline rush of rope cycling instilled feelings of tremendous joy in the heart of this elderly woman. A video of her performing the adventurous sport has begun doing the rounds on social media. In the clip shared by an Instagram user, the elderly woman can be seen clad in a yellow saree. Donning a helmet along with the safety gear, the lady then proceeds to peddle the cycle on the thin rope.

The woman doesn’t flinch even a tad bit and continues on the thinnest pathway as if it were just a normal thing for her to do. A bird-view angle of the camera also captures that the stunt was pulled off at a significant height above ground level. Not once throughout the entire video, the elderly woman hesitates or gives up. The 67-year-old looks focused and utterly determined to complete the challenge.

The Instagram user who shared the video claimed that the woman wasn’t afraid even a tad bit. The caption when translated to English loosely means, “I am not afraid, my dear, I will ride the bicycle. This mother came to us at the age of 67 to fulfill her wish. We fulfilled it.” Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shy Nu (@yathrikan_200)

The clip has amassed thousands of views on the photo-sharing application.

Previously, it was the grit and spirit of a 68-year-old woman, Rekha Devbhankar, that left the internet inspired. The elderly woman set out on a courageous journey to cover the distance between her home in Maharastra to reach the holy Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly, Rekha covered a distance of 40 Km each day and refrained from cycling in the dark to complete the task.

A video of her cycling journey went instantly viral on social media. A user who shared the story online said, “A 68-year-old Marathi lady is going to Vaishnodevi on her own, alone, by geared cycle. 2200 km from Khamgaon. Mother’s power”. Watch the clip below:

Isn’t this inspiring?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. stunt
first published:February 13, 2023, 12:24 IST
last updated:February 13, 2023, 12:25 IST
Read More