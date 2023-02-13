Age is just a number and this 67-year-old woman just proves it right. The adrenaline rush of rope cycling instilled feelings of tremendous joy in the heart of this elderly woman. A video of her performing the adventurous sport has begun doing the rounds on social media. In the clip shared by an Instagram user, the elderly woman can be seen clad in a yellow saree. Donning a helmet along with the safety gear, the lady then proceeds to peddle the cycle on the thin rope.

The woman doesn’t flinch even a tad bit and continues on the thinnest pathway as if it were just a normal thing for her to do. A bird-view angle of the camera also captures that the stunt was pulled off at a significant height above ground level. Not once throughout the entire video, the elderly woman hesitates or gives up. The 67-year-old looks focused and utterly determined to complete the challenge.

The Instagram user who shared the video claimed that the woman wasn’t afraid even a tad bit. The caption when translated to English loosely means, “I am not afraid, my dear, I will ride the bicycle. This mother came to us at the age of 67 to fulfill her wish. We fulfilled it.” Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shy Nu (@yathrikan_200)

The clip has amassed thousands of views on the photo-sharing application.

Previously, it was the grit and spirit of a 68-year-old woman, Rekha Devbhankar, that left the internet inspired. The elderly woman set out on a courageous journey to cover the distance between her home in Maharastra to reach the holy Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly, Rekha covered a distance of 40 Km each day and refrained from cycling in the dark to complete the task.

A video of her cycling journey went instantly viral on social media. A user who shared the story online said, “A 68-year-old Marathi lady is going to Vaishnodevi on her own, alone, by geared cycle. 2200 km from Khamgaon. Mother’s power”. Watch the clip below:

A 68 year old Marathi lady is going to Vaishnodevi on her own, alone, by geared cycle. 2200 km from Khamgaon. Mother’s power 🙏💐😇 #MatruShakti pic.twitter.com/TcoOnda2Zg— Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 रतन शारदा (@RatanSharda55) October 19, 2020

Isn’t this inspiring?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here