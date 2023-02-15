CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsLive CricketTrending News
Home » BUZZ » This Elderly Woman’s Romantic Gesture For Her Husband Will Melt Your Heart
1-MIN READ

This Elderly Woman’s Romantic Gesture For Her Husband Will Melt Your Heart

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 14:45 IST

Delhi, India

The now-viral video was dropped on Instagram on February 11 and has been gaining traction ever since.

The now-viral video was dropped on Instagram on February 11 and has been gaining traction ever since.

This adorable couple's adorable Valentine’s Day gesture has proven that you can keep the love and spark alive inside you, even when you grow old.

After a week-long celebration of love, Valentine’s Day is finally over. Social media users just can’t seem to stop sharing adorable videos and pictures of couples celebrating their love. It is wrong to assume that Valentine’s Day is only meant for young couples and newlyweds. The trick is to be young at heart, even when you feel the brunt of age weighing down on you. Imparting this lesson to the masses, this adorable elderly pair have proven that you can keep the love and spark alive inside you, even when you grow old.

The now-viral video was dropped on Instagram on February 11 and has been gaining traction ever since. The clip captures a group of supposed labourers working on a grassy field. Among the workers, an elderly woman can be seen digging something on the ground. Soon, she throws away her axe and with a heartwarming smile on her face, hands a tiny flower to her husband, sitting on the field.

Upon the urging of the person recording the video, the old woman says, “I love you” in the most dramatic way possible. Her husband appears to blush at his wife’s childish mischief as he gives out a shy smile, playfully hitting the old woman. Another female worker who was present on the site with her kid also bursts out into laughter at the elderly couple’s fun banter.

The video grabbed the eyeballs of social media users in no time. “So lovely,” wrote one user. Many others dropped numerous red hearts and laughing emojis in the comments.

This is not the first time the love between an elderly couple has won the hearts of netizens. In another viral video, an old woman decided to give her husband a sweet surprise as she dressed as a bride, wearing her wedding attire with the accompaniment of a dupatta and maang tika.

Upon seeing his wife in the bridal outfit, the old man was unable to contain his excitement. He began clapping his hands in pure joy, fixing his beloved’s dupatta affectionately, as the other family members cheered for the lovebirds.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. viral video
first published:February 15, 2023, 14:45 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 14:45 IST
Read More