After a week-long celebration of love, Valentine’s Day is finally over. Social media users just can’t seem to stop sharing adorable videos and pictures of couples celebrating their love. It is wrong to assume that Valentine’s Day is only meant for young couples and newlyweds. The trick is to be young at heart, even when you feel the brunt of age weighing down on you. Imparting this lesson to the masses, this adorable elderly pair have proven that you can keep the love and spark alive inside you, even when you grow old.

The now-viral video was dropped on Instagram on February 11 and has been gaining traction ever since. The clip captures a group of supposed labourers working on a grassy field. Among the workers, an elderly woman can be seen digging something on the ground. Soon, she throws away her axe and with a heartwarming smile on her face, hands a tiny flower to her husband, sitting on the field.

Upon the urging of the person recording the video, the old woman says, “I love you” in the most dramatic way possible. Her husband appears to blush at his wife’s childish mischief as he gives out a shy smile, playfully hitting the old woman. Another female worker who was present on the site with her kid also bursts out into laughter at the elderly couple’s fun banter.

The video grabbed the eyeballs of social media users in no time. “So lovely,” wrote one user. Many others dropped numerous red hearts and laughing emojis in the comments.

This is not the first time the love between an elderly couple has won the hearts of netizens. In another viral video, an old woman decided to give her husband a sweet surprise as she dressed as a bride, wearing her wedding attire with the accompaniment of a dupatta and maang tika.

Upon seeing his wife in the bridal outfit, the old man was unable to contain his excitement. He began clapping his hands in pure joy, fixing his beloved’s dupatta affectionately, as the other family members cheered for the lovebirds.

