This Elephant Peels Fresh Banana Just Like Humans And Rejects Overly Ripe Ones

An Asian elephant has learned how to peel off bananas like humans just by observation. According to a paper published in the journal Current Biology, Pang Pha at the Berlin Zoo uses her trunk to peel the skin of ripe bananas before eating them. A video of the research captures the elephant being given a banana with brown spots, she quickly uses her trunk to break the fruit into two halves before shaking it to ensure that the fruit falls out. Pha grabs the peeled-off portion with her trunk, eats it, and also discards the fruit’s skin.

The research indicates she only uses the tactic while eating bananas with brown spots. Initially, her selective choice of peeling off only a few bananas left the researchers perplexed but upon keen observation, it was determined the ripeness of the fruit is what prompted her to peel or not. Notably, when she is given a green or yellow banana without any brown spots, Pha eats it whole just like her fellow elephants in the enclosure. Moreover, when she is offered a brown banana, Pha rejects it. At one point in the clip, the elephant is also seen throwing a brown banana given to her.

But in a social setting when she’s competing for the fruit with other elephants, the smart mammal chooses to skip the peeling to eat more. However, Pha makes sure to save the last one to eat in the way she likes it. The study notes how elephants are known to use their trunk in multiple unique ways, but the peeling of bananas is deemed a rare behaviour. Take a look at the video here:

The clip showcases Pha in different settings, first, it captures her habit of peeling off banana skin. In the next scene, she can be seen rejecting two brown bananas offered to her. This is followed by her antics in a social setting of eating as many fruits as she can but leaving the last one to devour it the way she likes it.

It is suggested that Pha has learned the habit from humans. Notably, the elephant’s caretaker used to take the extra step of peeling off bananas before feeding her. Researchers believe that Pha acquired the unique trait through observational learning.

Isn’t it interesting?

