This Fan-made Clip Shows Football Legends Messi And Ronaldo Playing Together in One Team

Football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi need no introduction and their game speaks for itself. Both are known for their outstanding performances in the game. However, there have been instances when fans are left debating: who is the better player? Is it Ronaldo or Messi? Fans have also asked if both of them will ever play together in the same team? And now, Twitter user Mario took to the blue bird app and shared a fan-made video of both the legends playing together in one team.

The 34 second long video shows both of the legends showing off their skills. They can also be seen doing their hallmark kicks as the video proceeds. The video shows a header goal and freekicks by both players. “If Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi had played together," read the caption of the video. Have a look:

Si Cristiano Ronaldo y Messi hubieran jugado juntos…pic.twitter.com/uJQvfO5xLL— Mario (@Mario___RM) March 1, 2023

The video, since uploaded, has garnered over 3 million responses. “This editing is insane," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This is fire lol."

Meanwhile, earlier, the duo posted a picture on the eve of 2022 FIFA World Cup. It became one of the most-liked images on the photo-sharing platform. Fans couldn’t keep calm as they saw the two sensational players and known rivals coming together for an advertisement shoot. In the iconic picture, Ronaldo and Messi could be spotted posing for a Louis Vuitton advert while playing chess together. The pair seemed deeply concentrated on their next move in the thoughtful game that was displayed in the image. Meanwhile, the pic broke the internet, and how! Just like anything trendy, netizens shared funny memes and hilarious jokes after the IG post went viral online.

