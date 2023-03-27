CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : Ashwini VaishnawBSF Kashmir VideoRishi SunakHaunted Bengal Railway StationCOVID-19
Home » Buzz » This Fishing Rod Prank Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
2-MIN READ

This Fishing Rod Prank Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 12:07 IST

Delhi, India

The prankster, standing behind the man, pulls the rear end of the fishing rod. (credits: Twitter/@MenHappier)

The prankster, standing behind the man, pulls the rear end of the fishing rod. (credits: Twitter/@MenHappier)

Every time the fishing rod is pulled by the prankster, the man gets excited to see his catch, only to find nothing.

Going on a fishing trip with friends can be a rejuvenating experience to take a break from your mundane life. But this man’s fishing session turned out to be one of the most hilarious and memorable moments of his life. A video of their outdoor trip has gone viral on social media. The video featured one of them facing the azure water as he stands toward the edge of the boat, holding a fishing rod. Unbeknownst to the man, his friend who’s standing behind him is about to play a funny prank.

The man with the rod appears to be entirely focused on catching fish as his friend is captured pulling the back end of the rod. Every time, the rod is pulled, the man, busy with the fishing, end up believing that he has got a catch. He reels the rod only to find it empty. Once again when the rod gets pulled, the man gets excited to see what he’s caught, but the result is nothing every time. The prankster is seen cracking up behind about the funny scenario.

Watch the video here:

RELATED NEWS

The video has received over eight lakh views on the micro-blogging site leaving a barrage of users to break into a fit of laughter. One of them wrote, “Imma do this to my dad next time. Lol.”

Another commented, “Lol, that’s a dirty trick.”

One more joined, “He’s a menace for that.”

Meanwhile, some users also found the video to be staged and fake. Previously, a video of an endless shampoo prank ended up leaving Twitter to erupt in a fit of laughter. The clip showed a muscular man standing under an outdoor shower trying to rinse off the shampoo. But another man who’s standing above the water source continues to keep pouring more shampoo onto the former’s head.

The muscular man bends his neck trying to free himself from the endless sea of shampoo foam eventually turning frustrated when unable to do so. He screams at the top of his lungs, but the prankster continues to do his bid. The well-built person keeps him right under the shower nozzle only to be slathered with more shampoo. Take a look:

Even toward the end of the clip, the man never discovers anything about the presence of the prankster.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. fishing rod
  2. viral prank
first published:March 27, 2023, 12:07 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 12:07 IST