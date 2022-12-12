'This Fooled Me': The Monday Motivation Message From Anand Mahindra Has a Twist

Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, is well known for posting entertaining and enlightening posts that his followers look forward to. His ‘Monday Motivation’ tweets are aimed at inspiring his followers at the start of the week when motivation is much needed to get back to work.

The motivation for today came in the form of a video that could initially seem perplexing to the viewer. A young boy is seen using only his hands to capture an unstable aircraft that, when in the air, appears to be a full-size aircraft but when it comes closer to the camera, it turns out to be a toy. The location of the video’s filming and any pertinent information is unknown.

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra wrote, “This fooled me till the very end. The moral? We make our problems & fears larger than they really are. The solutions are always within our grasp. Don’t make your week appear more worrisome than it needs to me.” He also added the hashtag “Monday Motivation.”

In the 11-second video that has gone viral, an airplane can be seen descending swiftly and uncontrollably over a neighbourhood. The plane that flies too close to a water tank and building on the ground is also pointed at by a man riding a motorcycle.

The viewers may assume that the plane would crash land on the ground from the looks of the video. However, a boy standing on the roof of a school grabs it mid-air. It is at this point that the viewers realise that the plane’s size makes it appear to be a real aircraft, although it was simply a toy.

A second user wrote, “What a catch.”

Anand Mahindra’s tweet highlights how individuals often overestimate the seriousness of their problems despite the fact that there may be relatively simple fixes, and his followers appear to fully agree with this life lesson.

