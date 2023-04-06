This Girl Asked Internet to 'Remove Boys' from Her Pic and Twitter Arrived With Mad Editing Skills

Editing pictures can be a tricky task and people often seek help for the same. Sometimes you ask your friends to do the task for you and when they are too busy, you resort to the internet. This girl on Twitter did the same and posted a picture of herself, asking netizens to edit it for her. She asked people to remove two guys right behind her. The woman can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and shorts. The image has been originally clicked at Delhi’s Khan Market area. “Can someone remove those boys in the background?" read the caption. This is the original image:
Can someone remove those boys in the background? pic.twitter.com/gJsM9Uq0NK— Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) April 5, 2023
However, like always, netizens did not shy and flaunted their editing skills. The results, for sure, will leave you in splits. While some morphed classic memes with the original image, others simply removed the girl, or even, doubled or tripled it. Some also morphed the girl’s image at a completely different location.
Queen pic.twitter.com/WdsyqJRFdU— Ashish Kadam (@Thinker_Ashish) April 5, 2023
I think it looks good earlier. pic.twitter.com/3GZOdVAAiC— Gaurang (@gaurangbanodha) April 5, 2023
Fixed it ! pic.twitter.com/8qhOoHHPYd— Manish Balani (@camanishbalani) April 5, 2023
pic.twitter.com/M6hIWEsfC2— (@Sandeep__3D) April 6, 2023
3 much? pic.twitter.com/57718bsAZk— Sanat Prabhu (@TheCovertIndian) April 6, 2023
Done @ShwetaKukreja_ https://t.co/zd7UIjRFwd pic.twitter.com/DF6xKGu6AJ— suheil_shaik (@suheilshaik_) April 6, 2023
https://t.co/0WIHEr4Lw8 pic.twitter.com/Gs5uqrCs79— Ritik Raj. ! (@ritik_____raj) April 6, 2023
As you say… @ShwetaKukreja_P.s : For those nibbis stay away. https://t.co/OwLPwAbWrt pic.twitter.com/Fgfe5n4n5T
— blankd (@Ashish_07211) April 6, 2023
https://t.co/t7T9EkjRY1 pic.twitter.com/h1nEBZKvUX— BK (@Bkthemass) April 6, 2023
okay https://t.co/XTOdoNWrqk pic.twitter.com/cq0dPiakU1— alpha (@alphagxnghere) April 6, 2023
Fixed it. https://t.co/MlmQa43aQS pic.twitter.com/qldrKRRokA— ऋषि प्रताप सिंह। (@singh_rishi09) April 6, 2023
I’m going to tell Piers Morgan https://t.co/7KYKJ6Bnin pic.twitter.com/RSBK6nA6iW— Mark (@markstappen) April 6, 2023
https://t.co/8PBN7bdGJx pic.twitter.com/DrRS08XOmp— Prateek Maheshwari (@Prat_B0Y) April 6, 2023
https://t.co/furkJc6SmL pic.twitter.com/Z2R4gAwm01— Abhi (@Fascist_7) April 6, 2023
Ab hat jayenge ladke https://t.co/CMfu7BDI1g pic.twitter.com/MklpF6N5xJ— Bio dekho (@Sainiyapaa) April 6, 2023
Some people even did a good job and genuinely edited the picture just like the girl wanted.
Read all the Latest Buzz News here