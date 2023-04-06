This Girl Asked Internet to 'Remove Boys' from Her Pic and Twitter Arrived With Mad Editing Skills

Editing pictures can be a tricky task and people often seek help for the same. Sometimes you ask your friends to do the task for you and when they are too busy, you resort to the internet. This girl on Twitter did the same and posted a picture of herself, asking netizens to edit it for her. She asked people to remove two guys right behind her. The woman can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and shorts. The image has been originally clicked at Delhi’s Khan Market area. “Can someone remove those boys in the background?" read the caption. This is the original image:

Can someone remove those boys in the background? pic.twitter.com/gJsM9Uq0NK— Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) April 5, 2023

However, like always, netizens did not shy and flaunted their editing skills. The results, for sure, will leave you in splits. While some morphed classic memes with the original image, others simply removed the girl, or even, doubled or tripled it. Some also morphed the girl’s image at a completely different location.

I think it looks good earlier. pic.twitter.com/3GZOdVAAiC— Gaurang (@gaurangbanodha) April 5, 2023

Some people even did a good job and genuinely edited the picture just like the girl wanted.

