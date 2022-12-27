This Glass Onion Character Giving Elon Musk Vibes is All That Internet's Talking About

The 2022 mystery/crime sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is out for streaming on Netflix and is already catching the attention of social media. While its plot is undoubtedly intriguing, there is more brewing under the surface, according to social media users. The movie follows the journey of tech billionaire Miles Bron, who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. But when someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put in charge of the case. To social media users that sounds a lot like Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Many have come to believe that Miles Bron is the parody of Elon Musk. To them, the rich and eccentric billionaire sounds like the Twitter boss. Many even shared their thoughts on the social media platform. One of the movie’s quotes, which many are considering its best: “It’s a dangerous thing to mistake speaking without thought for speaking the truth,” is also something the users think is being directed at Elon Musk.

A Twitter user wrote, “There’s an Elon Musk documentary on Netflix under the name of Glass Onion, and I cannot recommend it enough.”

There's an Elon Musk documentary on Netflix under the name of Glass Onion, and I cannot recommend it enough. pic.twitter.com/zPUiGdviEG— Prashanth Srivatsa (@prashatsa) December 24, 2022

“We watched ‘Glass Onion’ the other night. Overall great movie. I especially loved that the obvious Elon Musk-type character turned out to be a fraud who piggybacked off of other people’s work and repackaged it as his genius. It’s as if everyone’s catching on,” read another tweet.

We watched "Glass Onion" the other night. Overall great movie.I especially loved that the obvious Elon Musk type character turned out to be a fraud who piggy-backed off of other people's work and repackaged it as his genius. It's as if everyone's catching on… — Brad (@BradCNct) December 24, 2022

Another user tweeted, “I watched this movie about Elon Musk & Andrew Tate last night called Glass Onion. Great stuff! Best line of the film!”

I watched this movie about Elon Musk & Andrew Tate last night called Glass Onion. 😂 Great stuff! Best line of the film! pic.twitter.com/xv7V8SaX7F— @nottherealtraceydelaney (@TraceyDelaney) December 26, 2022

If you are wondering whether Miles Bron is indeed a Parody, writer and director Rian Johnson has the answer, Forbes reported. It is both yes and no. Glass Onion was developed and shot in 2021. This was well before any of the recent headlines Musk had made. However, Johnson had mentioned that Miles Bron was a compilation of a larger pool of tech billionaires, not just one specific guy. The director has acknowledged the Musk parallels now. Johnson had expressed his surprise at how his movie somehow predicted Musk’s recent behavior.

