This Gully Cricket With 'Jugaad' Slo-mo is the Only DRS You Need to Watch Today

Are you a cricket fan? If you ever thought you have seen it all in the world of cricket, you must see how these young men are playing the game using a child as a ball. Fret not! No kids were harmed in the process. The players’ dedication to making it look like an actual game is hilarious. As the game commences, the fielding team is sure the batsman is out, the latter asks for a third umpire decision and the umpire grants it. They show a slow-motion review of how the entire thing unfolded. Check out the clip here:

What kind of cricket is this DRSb pic.twitter.com/D08zTbuGtQ— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 30, 2022

Social media users could not stop laughing over the wonderful use of creativity. A few users tagged the International Cricket Council and The Board of Control for Cricket in India. One user even went on to ask the ICC whether these young men will be allowed to play in the next World Cup. “The smiley badge on the umpire’s cap gives a nice ring to it,” tweeted a user.

The smiley badge on the umpire's cap gives a nice ring to it. https://t.co/TFWBlPFGtc— ℝ (@durga_putri) December 1, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote, “Just when I think I’ve seen everything on Twitter. Kitne tejaswi log hain humare yahan (We have such majestic people in our country).”

Just when I think I’ve seen everything on twitter…Kitne tejaswi log hain humare yahan.. #cricketTwitter https://t.co/Y64cgevWvq— Dr. Shubham Misra ⚛️ (@Shubham_Neuro) December 1, 2022

“Well scripted must say…credit goes to boys and especially the youngest one.,” a third tweet read.

Well scripted must say…credit goes to boys and especially the youngest one.— nishu72 (@nishu721) December 1, 2022

Another Twitter user shared a clip of a similar kind of cricket mixed with creativity. The game, like this one, did not have a ball. Instead, they were using a kid too. The clip shows the kid running towards the batsman before he jumps up in the air. With one foot on the bat, he leaps right into the arms of a fielder standing behind the batsman. Everyone on the fielding team erupts into cheers as a defeated batsman throws down his “helmet” and bat and walks off.

