This Hilarious Sketch Mocking 'Hustle Mindset' Will Remind You of Every 'Motivational' Podcast

‘Hustle Mindset’ is one of the terms which is widely discussed on social media. Often, it has become a topic of very heated debates. Now, a video which is going viral shows two podcasters discussing the same. However, their satirical approach is something that has netizens in splits. “If you save a dollar every day for a year, do you know how much money you’d have?" a girl can be heard saying in the beginning. As the video escalates, both of them can be seen brining a few illogical things.
“If you go to a restaurant and you’re like oh what am I gonna eat for dinner? Like that’s the wrong mindset, you should be thinking how should I buy this restaurant," the girl says. Both of them are trying to imply that one should simple “flip their mindset." Have a look at the viral video:
hustle mindset @meg_bano pic.twitter.com/FVHXRY92pB— caroline baniewicz (@carolinebano) March 13, 2023
The video, since uploaded, has gathered 5.5 million views. “These two are winners at the game of life. It boggles my mind that some people don’t have a clue & won’t take the risk. Being the mastermind of your own operation should be priority numero uno. Success isn’t a trivial pursuit & If you can’t handle it, you’re gonna be in trouble," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Bruh, these two females are actually like, making a lot of sense for once. That and they’re kinda hot. I think they’d be cool with me DMing them.” - The Bro’s, not getting the irony, or the humor… or anything for that matter."
Nailed it https://t.co/22Y6TXxSYp— J️✌ (@JP2Guitar) March 15, 2023
I’ve watched this 37 times and it’s the funniest thing I’ve seen so far this month. https://t.co/y8AGCMQCo5— . (@whattamaneuver) March 15, 2023
This is so on point, omg https://t.co/n2n26vpx6i— Walmyr Carvalho (@walmyrcarvalho) March 15, 2023
wOmEn aReN'T FuNnY https://t.co/BbxGD2Eu5A— Benin (@Benris84) March 15, 2023
FINALLY some financial advice that MAKES.SENSE. https://t.co/81SkQbCuXP— Stephen Cadwell (@StephenCadwell2) March 15, 2023
genius https://t.co/ZZztyZRJia— Matt (@CasualNun) March 15, 2023
