This Hong Kong Woman Survived Breast Cancer And She Thanks Her Cats For It

We often underestimate the presence of pets in our lives. While most people adopt pets to be their companions and help them not feel too lonely, a woman survived breast cancer with the help of her cats. Cindy Cheng was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer in March 2021. The diagnosis put her into depression, and she was worried about her future.

Over the next year, Cheng underwent chemotherapy, surgery to remove a lump in her breast and targeted therapy. All this time, Cheng worried if she would even get better and what the side effects of the medication would be.

A resident of Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district, the part-time lecturer and English teacher said in a statement – “I knew the cancer was treatable, but I was still scared about what would happen to me.” Her personal relationship issues and trouble with the insurance company only added to her already fragile emotional state.

She further revealed, “I had support from my husband, family, friends and domestic helper, but I also received comfort from my four cats – Yeung Yeung, who passed away recently, Cha Cha, who’s now 15 years old, Sun Sun, who’s 11, and Gay On, five.”

She said that she couldn’t have survived the process without the support of her cats. “The pain after chemotherapy was unbearable – I had more than 30 ulcers in my mouth and my joints hurt. I also … felt weak, tired and nauseous. Through it all, my cats were there for me. Holding, kissing, and cuddling them calmed my nerves, reduced my stress, and eased my physical pain. When my hair fell out during chemotherapy, I bawled my eyes out because I’d always loved having long hair – but my cats didn’t care what I looked like,” she explained.

Cheng revealed that while being in excruciating pain and thinking of ending her life, her cats meowed and comforted her by cuddling with her. This helped her continue fighting no matter how difficult the situation got.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here