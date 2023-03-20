CHANGE LANGUAGE
This Human-Sized Bat Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Movie
2-MIN READ

This Human-Sized Bat Looks Straight Out Of A Horror Movie

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 15:28 IST

Delhi, India

The rare bat has a wingspan of 5.58 feet. (Courtesy: Twitter)

The rare bat has a wingspan of 5.58 feet. (Courtesy: Twitter)

The human-sized bat primarily survives on fruits. It was spotted hanging upside down outside a home.

There are some creatures that we would love if they only existed in the imagination or in some fantasy fiction. Human-sized bats are one of those creatures. Yet there is one that exists on this earth, and it looks as terrifying as it sounds. A set of snaps of it was shared by a Twitter user who wrote, “Remember when I told y’all about the Philippines having human-sized bats? Yeah, this was what I was talking about.” A huge bat was seen casually hanging upside down outside a home. One of the pic shared the details of what is called the “Golden-crowned flying fox”. While calling it human-sized might be a stretch since it is only the height of a small dog, its wingspan of 5.58 feet is no joke. Fret not, it is a vegetarian creature that primarily survives on fruits. The tweet was first shared back in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, people were terrified of the creature. Many wanted to know if the snap was just a perspective trick. Others remarked that they would like to befriend them. Some even gave them the nickname “skypuppies”. A Twitter user, “So first of all, that’s horrifying. I don’t care if it’s vegetarian, if I saw one in real life I would give it all the money in my wallet and then pass away. secondly, why is it taller than me”

RELATED NEWS

“This has got to be a trick of perspective, right? RIGHT?!” another tweet read.

A tweet read, “I have the overwhelming urge to tackle it.”

This is not the only bizarre creature making waves on the internet. A video of a creature found deep inside the ocean surfaced on social media and it has been generating quite some buzz. The creature that piqued the interest of many, appeared to have translucent skin and was seen laying orange eggs. The video was first shot by ocean researcher Alejandro Damian-Serrano in 2017. The caption posted with the video read, “Cystisoma is a crustacean that lives between 600-1,000 m deep in the ocean. Its body is totally transparent: only its eyes are pigmented. This one has a brooding pouch full of orange eggs”.

The video garnered millions of views with several social media users showing concern for the creature. They wanted human encroachment to stay away from these rare species.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

first published:March 20, 2023, 14:56 IST
last updated:March 20, 2023, 15:28 IST
