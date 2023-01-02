This Husband Never Helps his Wife Cook But Can't Get Tired of Throwing Tantrums

All marriages face their share of challenges. However, if the spouse always complains about something, with no attempts to solve the problem, then it can leave the other partner severely disgruntled. A similar instance recently went viral on Reddit, where a woman revealed that her husband creates a lot of ruckus over food. And what makes the case worse is that he never fails to rate her food even after being asked not to do so. He also doesn’t help his wife with cooking, which has caused her to share her ordeal on the social media platform.

The woman wrote, “I do 100% of the cooking in our home. We share other household responsibilities and I don’t mind because I enjoy cooking. We both work full-time and share pretty equally in expenses. We’ve been married for 15 years and it seems like the list of things he doesn’t like just keeps getting longer. He also insists on giving all the meals I cook “grades" despite me repeatedly asking him to stop (A=he likes it, F=he won’t eat it).”

The list of things that her husband doesn’t like includes curry, anything with an Indian or Chinese flavour, brown rice and whole wheat pasta. It also comprises most healthy grains, squash, or any meal without enough carbs and meat. The woman has revealed that her husband also doesn’t help in finishing the leftover food.

Miffed over his attitude, she has now decided to cook whatever she likes. The woman added that she tries to cook healthier food, which is low in carbs and fats. Despite her adjusting to his arrogant behaviour, it seems like the husband is not ready to compromise on anything. Instead, he is adding to the worries of his wife. Elaborating on the same, she revealed that her husband has asked her to pay for his orders if she cooks something he does not like.

Soon after the Reddit post went viral, many users extended their support to the woman in the comments section. Many suggested that she doesn’t need to satiate the needs of a man with such a haughty attitude.

