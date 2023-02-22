An Indian tattoo artist-athlete has recently grabbed eyeballs on social media. The man, named Karan, goes by the name Tattoographer on his Instagram profile. He has tattooed his full body, pierced himself quite a few times, and modified his body parts. This tattoo artist recently shared a glimpse from his nude photoshoot at Pangong Lake in Ladakh. The pictures from his photo shoot are now going viral on the internet.

He captioned the photos, “Carefulness is an act of mediocre, not for you & I who steer out a path to carefulness! Oozing Charisma from every square inch!! #Tattographer #TheOne & #Only in the #Universe”.

Several social media users commented on the post. One user wrote, “No words for this pic. You are amazing bro”. Another user wrote, “You got to play in some kind of movie or something you look like a perfect villain”. Another user wrote, “All I see is a work of art in this pic”.

Some time back, Karan visited Ladakh to spend some quality time with himself. He reached Pangong Lake and found himself to be in a state of serenity. That was the moment when he decided to click nude pictures himself. In other words, he set up the camera on a tripod and clicked several shots.

In a recent interview with a media portal, he was asked which tattoo is his favourite. He had a difficult time choosing. “I have an eye made on my torso which has been made exactly like my dad’s eye, so that is something very special to me. Later on, I would want to get white detailing artwork done on the black areas of my tattoo. So many places on my body have been tattoed more than four times just to get the proper tone,” he said.

Karan also praised Rishabh Narang, a tattoo artist who hails from Chandigarh, for his head-to-toe tattoo. “Apart from all the body modification and inking of my eyeballs, my full bodysuit has been done by Rishabh Narang," he added.

