'This is India': Man Rides Bicycle With Wood Planks on His Head, Video Goes Viral

It is difficult and even dangerous to ride a bicycle without holding the handle grips. In a now-viral video, a man is seen riding a cycle on a busy street while also skillfully balancing what appear to be wood planks. The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Arif Shaikh and depicts a guy riding a bicycle down a busy street. Cars and pedestrians can be seen passing in both directions in the footage. The man is shown expertly balancing the objects on his head as he rides the bicycle with so much ease. The video appears to have been captured by someone driving by in another vehicle. The text on it read, ” This is India.” The officer captioned the video in Hindi, which roughly translates to, “Even if you have nothing else… all you need in life is this much confidence.”

Watch the viral video below:

और कुछ मिले ना मिले…life में बस इतना confidence मिल जाए… pic.twitter.com/bI6HcnuB1z— Arif Shaikh IPS (@arifhs1) January 7, 2023

The video has amassed over 1 million views ever since it was shared online. Several social media users were stunned on watching this video. One of the users wrote, “Excellent confidence”. However, another Instagram user didn’t take it as just confidence and also mentioned that he could do it because of practice. The comment read, “I don’t think it’s confidence. He has become proficient in balancing skills due to practice”.

Excellent confidence 👏— NanavalaR (@r_nanavala) January 7, 2023

I don't think it's confidence.. He has become proficient in balancing skill due to practice— Goblin of Gringotts🦀 (@Gringots_Goblin) January 7, 2023

Another user was concerned about people trying to imitate the stunt as he wrote, “Good talent and confidence but on the other side, it will be very harmful to others.

Good talent and confidenceBut on the other sideIt will be very Harmful for others..— binod gurjar (@binodgurjar123) January 7, 2023

Previously, a bizarre video showed a man carrying 9 children on a bicycle. While three children sat in the back, one of them stood on top of the others and held the man’s shoulders. Two of the kids were in the front, and one was sitting directly on top of the steering wheel. While riding his bicycle, the man carried two children in his arms. The caption also read, “Today the world’s population has become 8 billion, such people have contributed a lot in achieving this achievement”.

आज दुनिया की आबादी 8 अरब हो गई, इस उपलब्धि को हासिल करने में ऐसे इंसानों को बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है👇 pic.twitter.com/Fiq62o0OiK— Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 15, 2022

The viral video elicited a slew of reactions from internet users, as they were left stunned after watching it.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here