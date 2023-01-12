‘This is Milk’: This Chai's Colour Pisses Off Indian Twitter After Man Shares ‘Morning Tea’ Pic

Chai is an emotion! It travels through the brain, touches the heart, and satisfies the stomach, all at once. Desis would agree that Chai is more than just a beverage. Chai lovers need no specific time, reason, or place to have their own Cutting. It’s only the colour of the Chai that decides if it would suit the taste of the person having it. And mind you, playing around with Chai’s colour can cost you a dime, and we meant it! This is what a Twitter user tried to do when he shared his ‘morning tea’ pic that didn’t go well with others as they cringed at the Chai’s ‘weird’ colour.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a user named Rahul Verma shared a picture of his teacup placed alongside a bun on the plate. The tweet read, “Good morning, morning tea. Aap ke yahan chai ko kya bolte hain (What is it called at your place).” However, its not-so-brown colour didn’t appeal the netizens who called it ‘milk’ or a ‘serious joke on Chai’. In India, the taste of tea is judged on the basis of its colour, which in turn, decides whether it’s a Kadak Chai or not. But this user’s Chai didn’t even match the mere acceptable colour which pissed off the internet completely.

Good morning, morning teaAap ke yahan chai ko kya bolte hain pic.twitter.com/yZ3MQFziNE— rahul verma (@rahulverma08) January 11, 2023

“Sir aap ko bhi Chai bol kar Horlicks thoosa ja raha hai? (Sir are you also being offered Horlicks in the name of tea?) I did that to my kids all their childhood,” quipped a user while another one commented, “Chai kaha hai? (Where is Chai?)”. One of the comic users replied, “Dahi jaisa dikh raha hai chai (It looks like curd)” and the fourth one stated, “Chai mai Chai Patti dalna Bhool gaye? (Did you forget to put tea leaves in tea?)”

Sir aap ko bhi Chai bol kar Horlicks thoosa ja raha hai? I did that to my kids all their childhood — (@seriousfunnyguy) January 11, 2023

Chai kaha hai?— Aryan (@aryan_eth) January 11, 2023

When you have chai without chai patti pic.twitter.com/MnQu4Old6Y— Shankspeare™ (@Goofyshanks) January 11, 2023

Dahi jaisa dikh raha hai chai — Jiya❣️ (@Jennic7___) January 11, 2023

Chai mai Chai Patti dalna Bhool gaye? — R P (@RadhikaPatkar) January 11, 2023

What are your views on this version of Chai?

