There is a thing with airlines nowadays. With so many incidents occurring mid-air, it seems like there is no respite for them to escape the eagle-eyed public. This time, an airline got trolled for calling ‘Poha’ a ‘fresh salad’ as Desis found it hard to digest. It’s none other than IndiGo that was lambasted on social media for referring to an Indian breakfast as a salad.

It was on January 28 that the airline took to its official Twitter handle to give internet users a glimpse of their freshly-made breakfast. IndiGo shared a photo of a plate of ‘Poha’ with a slice of lemon being squeezed into it to showcase its freshness. However, the picture read “Fresh Salads" which didn’t go well with the Desi snack at all. This grabbed the attention of Indian Twitter who started digging trolls at IndiGo for ‘their’ version of salad.

“Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away,” read the caption alongside the picture of ‘Poha’.

Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away. #AiromaticFresh #goIndiGo https://t.co/9BuLhqnq2f pic.twitter.com/9QANRafwWl— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2023

While some internet users called out the airline for their misrepresentation of salad, others had a good laugh at it. “If you are talking to Indians, by no measure this is a salad- it’s “poha". You used to sell “upma"/ “poha" ready to eat versions by mixing boiling water so far; perhaps this version is freshly prepared poha with lime juice. It’s not salad,” wrote a user. Another one remarked, “Come on now, this is not a salad :D”

If you are talking to Indians, by no measure this is a salad- it’s “poha". You used to sell “upma"/ “poha" ready to eat versions by mixing boiling water so far; perhaps this version is freshly prepared poha with lime juice. It’s not salad @IndiGo6E. Please get your facts correct.— Vijaya Moorthy (@vmoorthynow) January 30, 2023

Come on now, this is not a salad 😀— FatBoySlim♥️ (@sandeeprrao1991) January 29, 2023

Bro that’s literally poha— Zaeen de Souza (@zaeendesouza) January 29, 2023

All ppl from Indore are so healthy as they eat fresh “salad” of Poha with sprinkled vermicelli (sev) nd tossed with a nice dressing(rasa) — Lotus (@LotusBharat) January 29, 2023

Indore will become the Salad capital of India — Dr Sumeet Shah (@DrSumeetShah) January 30, 2023

Never realised we in Bombay used to eat so much salad every morning— Ravi Kalle (@rt_Kalle) January 29, 2023

That is Poha, not a salad— Soumitra Kandpal (@soumitrafore) January 28, 2023

People even turned on their sarcasm to enjoy the situation as one of them commented, “ohh so from this many years I was eating healthy great!”. “All ppl from Indore are so healthy as they eat fresh “salad” of Poha with sprinkled vermicelli (sev) nd tossed with a nice dressing(rasa),” replied another comic user. So, Indore (which is famous for its Poha) will now be called ‘The Salad Capital of India?’ quipped an online user.

