This Is What Happens When You Marry A Wedding Photographer

Couples often go extra mile to capture the most beautiful moments of their wedding. People hire the best photographers to record the rituals and make their memories last a lifetime. But what happens when you marry a wedding photographer? Well, the answer is, you get beautiful shots with the right frames without the need to stress about your profiles and the lighting.

That is what happened when a photographer, Ayan Sen, got married to his fiance Priya. He decided to pick up his camera and take some shots of his ladylove from various angles and with just the perfect light. A glimpse of the same was recorded by a guest and it is now doing rounds on the internet. The guests in the background can be heard saying, “dedication". Clad in wedding attire, with garland around his neck, the groom can be seen clicking pictures of his bride while she poses in the mandap.

The video was posted with the caption, “When you marry a photographer! Itni si khwahish toh banti hain (We can dream of this). One of our team photographers just got married. Wishing Ayan and Priya a very happy married life ahead.” The video has left the internet in complete awe. Since being posted, it has garnered 3.3 million views on Instagram.

One user wrote, “That’s so cute and congratulations to both of you”, while another commented, “Uff! Dil pighal gaya (My heart just melted).” Another one lauded the bride and said, “When you marry a photographer but you are a model too." Meanwhile, a social media user joked, “Are paise bach gaye. Wah! Ab ese honeymoon plan extend kar lo. (You have saved money. Wow! Now, extend your honeymoon time period).”

The Internet is full of unique wedding videos. Previously, a man left everyone in disbelief after he surprised his would-be bride with a voice note from none other than Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Sanjeet played the voice note from the actor on the speakers in which SRK can be heard congratulating the couple and wishing them a happy married life.

The video has received more than 7 lakh views.

