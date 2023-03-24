Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along’s social media posts need no special introduction. From tickling the funny bones with his hilarious captions to advocating ‘Staying Single’ [humour-loaded] time and again, Along does it all and we love him. Now, he is back with another ROFL post. His message: the importance of installing fire safety at home. Of course, there is a twist. The BJP State President has added his signature “stay single” note to it. Well, if you are wondering what is funnier, you aren’t alone. Along has picked a throwback viral video to convey his message.

The clip opens with a family of three in their kitchen. While the wife can be seen cooking, the husband is standing near the sink and their daughter is doing something in the fridge. Just a second into the video, the utensil catches fire, leaving all three stunned. In a split second, the husband can be seen hurriedly holding their daughter and running out of the kitchen, by shutting the door behind him. All this while the woman was trying to douse off the fire by putting the lid back on. However, what happened next will seriously leave you in splits. Witnessing her husband leaving her behind and escaping the scenario with their daughter seems to have left her agitated, as the very next moment she can be seen pulling off her slipper and going after her husband.

Sharing the video, Along wrote, “Hum kare to kare kya… The tug-of-war between being a doting father & a dutiful husband is like playing with fire. This is why I prefer to remain safe by staying single. On a serious note, the fire should not be taken lightly. To install fire safety equipment at your home.”

Along’s post intrigued the users to such an extent that they flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons. People also stated that he and Salman Khan make the most eligible bachelors in this nation. One user wrote, “Sirji you are the most eligible bachelor in this country.”

Another commented, “Aap and Salman are the most eligible bachelors.”

Well, what do you have to say about this ROFL clip?

