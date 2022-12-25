This is Why People Experience Anxiety During Hangover

You’ve heard of hangovers. You’ve heard of anxiety. What about hangover anxiety or “hangxiety" though? This term describes feelings of guilt, worry, and shame that people sometimes have after a night of drinking. Some estimates suggest that as many as 12 percent of people experience “hangxiety”. This is because certain aspects of hangovers, such as dehydration and lack of sleep, can activate or heighten feelings of worry. From dehydration to your brain being in an overactive state, there can be multiple causes behind hangxiety.

Speaking to Live Science, Dr David Nutt, the head of Imperial College London’s neuropsychopharmacology unit, said alcohol first elevates the brain’s natural calming neurotransmitter, GABA. With an increase in consumption, alcohol “blocks another neurotransmitter called glutamate. Glutamate has opposite effects to GABA; it excites the brain and lays down memories."

Dr Nutt said that the brain tries to recompense for these effects by decreasing the calming neurotransmitter and increasing glutamate production. When alcohol leaves the body, the brain is left overactive. This leads to the feeling of anxiety.

In an article penned for The Conversation, Craig Gunn, lecturer in Psychological Science at the University of Bristol, wrote that a hangover causes changes to our immune system. It increases the levels of cortisol (the stress hormone) and elevates blood pressure and heart rate. Further, the levels of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in regulating anxiety, are lowered during a hangover.

The body is also in a heightened state of stress during a hangover. Tiredness, stress, and dealing with other unpleasant hangover symptoms can also make it challenging to handle daily tasks. For instance, someone with a hangover may be too busy managing nausea and headache to deal with anxiety-inducing thoughts effectively.

The sleep deprivation and dehydration caused by alcohol can also flare up anxiety and other mood shifts. How much “hangxiety” one might suffer with depends on alcohol tolerance, underlying anxiety conditions, and other such factors.

